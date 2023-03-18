Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $137,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 886,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,100. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.