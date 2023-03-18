Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 207,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.00.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.