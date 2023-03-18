Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $165,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,999. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.