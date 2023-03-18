Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $403,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.07. 10,607,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,786. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

