Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.3 %

GNL opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.