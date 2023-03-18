Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.3 %
GNL opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
