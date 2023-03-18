Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 3747566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.