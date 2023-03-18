Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 25,628 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $28.23.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

