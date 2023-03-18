GMX Price Up 36.9% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, GMX has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $81.51 or 0.00296006 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $697.33 million and approximately $94.54 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,997,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,555,407 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

