Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Golar LNG Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 1,781,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,650. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

