Goldfinch Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $217,675.89 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges.

Get Goldfinch alerts:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,969,575 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

