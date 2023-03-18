Golem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.64 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Golem has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $250.70 million and $8.64 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00366148 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.49 or 0.26612955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

