Governance OHM Tops 1-Day Volume of $863,495.57 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $863,495.57 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,726.26 or 0.09957402 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
