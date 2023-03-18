GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. 2,008,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,033. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

