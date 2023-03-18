Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 64,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $305.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.