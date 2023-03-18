Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

