Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

GHM opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 0.49. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.