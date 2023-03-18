Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

