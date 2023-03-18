Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

