Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
