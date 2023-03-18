Grassi Investment Management Reduces Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of LendingClub worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $706.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

