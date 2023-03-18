Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 20th

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 20th.

Graybug Vision Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of GRAY opened at $0.44 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 148,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

