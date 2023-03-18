Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 142,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $634.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $64.16.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.