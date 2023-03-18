Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 142,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $634.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

