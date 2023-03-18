Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

