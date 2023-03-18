Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 70,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.26. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

