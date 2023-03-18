Gries Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

