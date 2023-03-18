Gries Financial LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

