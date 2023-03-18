Gries Financial LLC Sells 8,086 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
