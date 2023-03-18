Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCC. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

ORCC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

