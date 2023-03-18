Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

