GSK (NYSE:GSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,948,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

