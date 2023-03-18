GSK (NYSE:GSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Trading Up 0.7 %
GSK opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
