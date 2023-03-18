GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 2,776,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of GSK

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

