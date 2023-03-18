GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. 2,776,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

