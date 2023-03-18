GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GUROF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

