GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at CIBC

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

GUROF remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

