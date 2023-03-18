GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,184.61 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $6,184.61 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

