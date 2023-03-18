GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,124.61

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.98 million and $6,124.61 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005333 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

