Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Hallador Energy Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 870,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,444. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.