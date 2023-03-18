Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 870,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,444. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

