Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 8.3 %
NYSE:HMY opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
