Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $18,398,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $7,335,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

