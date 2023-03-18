Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $513.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

