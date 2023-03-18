Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $513.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85.
In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company's stock.
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
