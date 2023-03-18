Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 2,595,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Stories

