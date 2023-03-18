Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HWBK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 35,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

