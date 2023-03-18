Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 230,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $581.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haynes International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Haynes International news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,522 shares of company stock worth $2,332,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

