Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Haynes International stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 230,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $581.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
