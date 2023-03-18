Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy Sells 7,353 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

About Hayward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hayward by 964.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 2,203,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $11,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

