HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,422 shares of company stock worth $6,287,064 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,411,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

