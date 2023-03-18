HC Wainwright Trims Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price to $17.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

IPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

IPSC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,926. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

