H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 357,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

