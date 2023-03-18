Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.00

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.53). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.53), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

Heavitree Brewery Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Heavitree Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 975.61%.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. The company operates 65 leased and tenanted public houses. It also owns freehold land in the United States. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.