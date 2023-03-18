Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.
Hecla Mining Stock Up 3.7 %
Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.
