Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

