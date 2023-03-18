Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $50.26 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $50.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00047787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,791,115 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,791,114.678562 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06517703 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $52,199,847.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

