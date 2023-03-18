Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.24

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.24 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.90). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 4,750 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

