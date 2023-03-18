Henry Edward Dubois Sells 7,547 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $10,565.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 882,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

